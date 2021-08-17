Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $673.76 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00007489 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $673.76 million and $82.42 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00134182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00158799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.66 or 1.00063836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00918158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.78 or 0.06925512 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 196,307,384 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

