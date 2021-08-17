Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 3.1%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.14). 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 290,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 35.65 and a quick ratio of 35.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.38.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

