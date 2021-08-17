Minereum Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Minereum has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $28,761.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00871002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00160946 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,013,383 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

