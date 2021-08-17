Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Minter Network has a market cap of $20.12 million and $42,608.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00135087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00157901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,857.29 or 1.00059933 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,595,188,856 coins and its circulating supply is 4,389,979,289 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

