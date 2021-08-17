Minter Network Hits Market Cap of $19.33 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Minter Network has a market cap of $19.33 million and approximately $48,111.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,063.36 or 1.00292854 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,598,465,465 coins and its circulating supply is 4,393,255,898 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

