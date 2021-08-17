Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$24.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.56.

Shares of MI.UN stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$24.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.95. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$15.84 and a one year high of C$25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$878.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

