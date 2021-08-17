MIR COIN (MIR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108,507.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $108,507.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00134074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.75 or 1.00235839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $427.07 or 0.00925660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.40 or 0.07010432 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

