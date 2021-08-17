Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Trading Down 8.4%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 18,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 62,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

