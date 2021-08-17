Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Down 1% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $375.50 or 0.00833427 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $27.80 million and approximately $22,731.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00129305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00153411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,078.71 or 1.00051943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00883360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,045 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

