Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust One Day Volume Hits $27,771.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $376.37 or 0.00804229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $27.73 million and approximately $27,771.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00135713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00157995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,813.15 or 1.00031585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.21 or 0.00917145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.72 or 0.06926989 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 73,679 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

