Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $21.05 or 0.00046956 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $23.66 million and approximately $3,979.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00127062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00155369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,731.72 or 0.99758807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.26 or 0.00903790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

