Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Achieves Market Cap of $23.14 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $47.79 or 0.00106075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $23.14 million and $24,772.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00129305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00153411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,078.71 or 1.00051943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00883360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 484,245 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

