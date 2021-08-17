Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,033 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $430.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.