Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Mister Car Wash traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $720,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $12,061,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

