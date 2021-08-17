Mithril (MITH) Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $58.82 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00604807 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

