MktCoin (MLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $408.00

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $10,995.84 and approximately $408.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MktCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One MktCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00129305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00153411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,078.71 or 1.00051943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00883360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org . MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here

