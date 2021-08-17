Modefi (MOD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $710,418.00

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Modefi has a total market cap of $15.27 million and $710,418.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Modefi has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.00843083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00100671 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,647,449 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

