Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.09

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 35418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 655,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,985 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 25.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 467,604 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,010,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,785,000 after purchasing an additional 87,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

