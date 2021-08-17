MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.55

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003437 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $101.67 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,000.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.61 or 0.06736866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.23 or 0.01411622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00371990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00139298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.47 or 0.00561040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00347672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.59 or 0.00312411 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

