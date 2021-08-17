Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 124,831 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,831 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Venator Materials worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNTR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 1,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Venator Materials PLC has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.87.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

