Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. 344,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

