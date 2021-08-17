Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 116,594 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,594 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Korn Ferry worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,384,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KFY traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,554. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

