Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 18,387 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,387 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Renewable Energy Group worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. 14,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,614 shares of company stock worth $2,748,894 in the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.