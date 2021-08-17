monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $245.07

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $245.07, but opened at $279.00. monday.com shares last traded at $301.87, with a volume of 4,328 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNDY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,245,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

