Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

