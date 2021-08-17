Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondi has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

