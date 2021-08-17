Monero Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.25 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $37,375.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.20 or 0.00575058 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.