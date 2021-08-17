MONK Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $29,843.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MONK has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002382 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008588 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

