Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Update

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 765,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 367,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.84. 18,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $470.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,797,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,372 shares of company stock worth $28,806,824 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

