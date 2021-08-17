Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Short Interest Up 36.4% in July

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,900 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 520,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 174,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,642. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -10.08.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,865 over the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

