Monument Capital Management Purchases 1,897 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

