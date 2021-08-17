MoonSwap Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $149,874.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00387768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 26,308,638 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,137 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

