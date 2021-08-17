Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

