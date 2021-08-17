Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,490.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,490 ($32.53) and last traded at GBX 2,395 ($31.29), with a volume of 5189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,395 ($31.29).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,258.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total value of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

