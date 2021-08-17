Morgan Stanley Acquires 159,432 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 619,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.80% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period.

Shares of DIV opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95.

