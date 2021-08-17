Morgan Stanley Acquires 48,300 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Barnes Group worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on B. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.