Morgan Stanley Acquires 90,368 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Allison Transmission worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

