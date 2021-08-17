Morgan Stanley Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $225.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.61.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $212.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

