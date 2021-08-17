Morgan Stanley Has $11.26 Million Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.80% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,220,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,912,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $23.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58.

