Morgan Stanley Has $11.42 Million Position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.38% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

VSMV opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $40.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

