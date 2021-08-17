Morgan Stanley Has $12.16 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 42,989 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Globus Medical worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

