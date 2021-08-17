Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Health Catalyst worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after purchasing an additional 62,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 741,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,697,000 after purchasing an additional 121,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,496 shares of company stock worth $11,669,717 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

