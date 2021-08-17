Morgan Stanley Purchases 33,365 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.51% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $106.60 and a 52 week high of $146.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.