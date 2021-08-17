Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 830,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Community Health Systems worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYH. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 791,699 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

