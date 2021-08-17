Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,228. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in ING Groep by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 1.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in ING Groep by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.