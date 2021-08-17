Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.98% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 79,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.