Morgan Stanley Sells 91,578 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

