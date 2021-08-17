Morpheus.Network Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00003553 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $74.93 million and approximately $972,070.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00057215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00831882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00100383 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MRPH is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

