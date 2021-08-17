MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of MorphoSys worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of MOR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25. MorphoSys AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

