MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.88

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOR. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

